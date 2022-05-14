Tadpole Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,834.00 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00008520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $566,042.74 and $4,834.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tadpole Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.00549530 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,050.83 or 2.15161447 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00034665 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tadpole Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tadpole Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.