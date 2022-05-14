TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.26) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($25.26) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.16) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €28.40 ($29.89) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

ETR:TEG opened at €18.65 ($19.63) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €18.55 ($19.53) and a 12 month high of €29.37 ($30.92).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

