Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.99-$3.99 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.39 billion-$30.39 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.73. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

