Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Short Interest Up 173.1% in April

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 627,100 shares, an increase of 173.1% from the April 15th total of 229,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanzanian Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of Tanzanian Gold stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.30. 956,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.83. Tanzanian Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.60.
About Tanzanian Gold (Get Rating)
Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.
