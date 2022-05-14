Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at UBS Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Tapestry from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.71.

NYSE TPR traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.51. 6,160,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,982,577. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $48.01.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,858,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tapestry by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2,791.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 558,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after buying an additional 538,800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

