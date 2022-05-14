Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 890,679 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Target were worth $206,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Target by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Target by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.73. 3,146,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.