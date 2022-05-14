TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TASK. BTIG Research reduced their price target on TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of TASK traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,849. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. TaskUs had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 429.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

