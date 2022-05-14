TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 153,073 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153,073 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of PTC worth $40,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 26.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $109.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.24.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at $91,513,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

