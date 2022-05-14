TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,066 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,066 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Logitech International worth $42,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Logitech International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Logitech International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Logitech International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 13,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $59.22 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $56.23 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average is $76.59.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

