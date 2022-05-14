TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,530 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $38,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,670.50.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $794.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,054.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1,159.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.61 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $640.00 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

