TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 191,842 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,059 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,842 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Citrix Systems worth $38,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,369,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

CTXS opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.71. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

