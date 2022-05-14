TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 496,999 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,163,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,999 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of UiPath worth $50,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,835,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,067. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $17.63 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

