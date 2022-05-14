TD Asset Management Inc. Has $36.23 Million Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 956,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,789 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of GFL Environmental worth $36,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -6.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

