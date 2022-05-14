TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,014 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,238 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $33,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $233.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.35 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.77.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

