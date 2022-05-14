TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,439 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,439 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $49,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,668 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Centene by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,241,000 after buying an additional 1,317,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,391 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Centene by 62.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Centene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,768,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $82.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.71. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $89.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

