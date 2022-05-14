TD Securities Increases Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to C$6.50

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESVIF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.59.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

