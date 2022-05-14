TD Securities Lowers Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has C$5.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$8.50.
CARE opened at C$4.02 on Wednesday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$3.84 and a 12-month high of C$13.62.
