TD Securities Lowers Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has C$5.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$8.50.

CARE opened at C$4.02 on Wednesday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$3.84 and a 12-month high of C$13.62.

Get Dialogue Health Technologies alerts:

About Dialogue Health Technologies (Get Rating)

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.