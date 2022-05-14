Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,082 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Biogen were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Biogen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,043,000 after buying an additional 62,060 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,679,000 after acquiring an additional 158,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Biogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,294,000 after acquiring an additional 51,540 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 552,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,436,000 after purchasing an additional 86,382 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $199.11 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

