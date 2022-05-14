Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 319.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,159 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of NiSource worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

NYSE:NI opened at $30.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.44%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

