Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.55 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. FIL Ltd boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 79,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,456,000 after buying an additional 43,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,975,000 after buying an additional 39,679 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,545,000 after buying an additional 36,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,594,000 after buying an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.89.

GWW stock opened at $477.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $499.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

