Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,571 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Match Group were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH opened at $77.51 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.87 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average of $114.75.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

