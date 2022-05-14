Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.79 Million Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,762 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

