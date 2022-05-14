Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $6.70 Million Investment in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vita Coco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700. Insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

