Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,717 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $216.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $257.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.62.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Snap-on Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.