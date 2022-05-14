Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 500,000 HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.18% of HireRight at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,535,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,935,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $3,235,000.

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $16.15 on Friday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $198.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.46 million.

HRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

