Teradyne (CNSX:TER) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

Teradyne (CNSX:TERGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Clarus Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, April 18th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Teradyne to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

