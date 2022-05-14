Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $900.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $956.97.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $769.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $797.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $939.30 and its 200 day moving average is $981.68.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 100.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

