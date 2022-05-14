The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,140 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $5,036,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and have sold 222,130 shares valued at $19,107,957. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,799,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,861,194. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

