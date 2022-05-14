The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 198,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 425,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,624,000 after acquiring an additional 111,478 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COO traded up $10.13 on Friday, hitting $327.79. 337,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,542. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.90 and a 200-day moving average of $399.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.43 and a 12-month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

