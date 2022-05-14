The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stake Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 942 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 571 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

Shares of COO opened at $327.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.43 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.26.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

