The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Acquired by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group makes up about 2.8% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $27,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,396. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.58.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

