The Force Protocol Market Cap Achieves $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00152251 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000432 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000079 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

