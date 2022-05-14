The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.41

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 17180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,522,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 102,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,522,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 220,154 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1,334.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,112,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,690 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 1,083,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 913,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 97,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

