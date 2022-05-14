The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $23.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FLNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluence Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,318,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,975. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluence Energy news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

