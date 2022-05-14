The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lifted by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $296.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.39. The company has a market cap of $305.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.63 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.26.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

