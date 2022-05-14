The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $455,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

