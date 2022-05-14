The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Receives $25.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

MCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Marcus stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 251,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,742. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $467.05 million, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $132.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.75 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marcus will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Marcus in the third quarter worth $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Marcus by 334.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marcus by 24.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

