The New America High Income Fund Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

HYB stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after buying an additional 78,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.