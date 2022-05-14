The New America High Income Fund Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.
HYB stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69.
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
