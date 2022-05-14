The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STKS. Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut ONE Group Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 81,259 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STKS stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $8.83. 88,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,471. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 42.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

