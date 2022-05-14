The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Increased by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 120,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,288. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $156.20 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.37.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Argus dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.