The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $135.20

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.20 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 131 ($1.62). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 131.80 ($1.62), with a volume of 6,111,300 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 133.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 1.71 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
Featured Articles
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.