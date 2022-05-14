The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) vs. Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Head-To-Head Survey

The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG – Get Rating) and Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get The Seibels Bruce Group alerts:

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and Progressive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Progressive $47.70 billion 1.32 $3.35 billion $3.68 29.30

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and Progressive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A Progressive 4.54% 12.85% 3.15%

Risk & Volatility

The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Seibels Bruce Group and Progressive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Progressive 5 6 3 0 1.86

Progressive has a consensus target price of $108.23, suggesting a potential upside of 0.38%. Given Progressive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Progressive is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Progressive shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Progressive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Progressive beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Seibels Bruce Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property. The Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos and recreational vehicles (RV). This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, snowmobiles, and related products. The Commercial Lines segment provides auto-related primary liability and physical damage insurance, and business-related general liability and property insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; and tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; as well as non-fleet and airport taxis, and black-car services. The Property segment writes residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; and acts as an agent to homeowner general liability, workers' compensation insurance, and other products. In addition, it provides reinsurance services. The company sells its products through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet through mobile devices, and over the phone. The Progressive Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for The Seibels Bruce Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Seibels Bruce Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.