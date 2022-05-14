The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74,505 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 32.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW opened at $273.33 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.80. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.50.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

