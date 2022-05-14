The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

The Shyft Group has a payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

SHYF stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.71.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

