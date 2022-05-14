The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,222. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.61.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,385 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

