Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 37% Lower Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $388.21 million and approximately $28.95 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00112219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000625 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00022289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00292235 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00032632 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

