Throne (THN) Market Cap Hits $5.20 Million

Throne (THN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Throne has traded down 62.1% against the US dollar. Throne has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Throne alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.16 or 0.00546481 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,071.48 or 2.14468547 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00034961 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008839 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.