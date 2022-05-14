Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $10.64 Million Holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,314,157 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 293,440 shares during the period. VAALCO Energy comprises approximately 6.0% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.58% of VAALCO Energy worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,151,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 125,054 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,439,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 75,525 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 877,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,580,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 584,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 140,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other VAALCO Energy news, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $34,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE EGY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.78. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 36.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

