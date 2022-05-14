Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,955 shares during the period. Myriad Genetics comprises approximately 1.8% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Myriad Genetics worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 56,376 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 27,464 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYGN. StockNews.com lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

MYGN traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 785,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,823. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.69. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

