Tieton Capital Management LLC Purchases 115,792 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,792 shares during the quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of ChromaDex worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 18.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 956,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 147,437 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 49.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 43,482 shares during the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 25,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDXC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

NASDAQ:CDXC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.69. 528,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,491. ChromaDex Co. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 40.22% and a negative return on equity of 70.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

